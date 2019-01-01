Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke names 15-year-old Kelvin Pius in preliminary Afcon squad

The youngster has been handed a chance to make the final list for the Afcon finals after impressing the Nigerian tactician

coach Emmanuel Amuneke has named 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius in his preliminary 39-man squad for the 2019 in .

The youngster was outstanding for his team during the recently-concluded U17 Afcon, which Tanzania hosted.

Pius scored in their opening 5-4 defeat to before they went on to lose to and Angola as they failed to progress into the semi-final.

Amuneke has included the forward, along with Claryo Boniface from the under-20 team, and some players from the local leagues in the squad.

"I believe it is time we start to build a team and think of the future," Amuneke was quoted by BBC Sports.

"We need to start to think of the youth and see how we can start to integrate in the system.

"The squad is not just for the Afcon but also the CHAN after that. So as the technical team we are planning how we can switch straight to CHAN after the Afcon."

Tanzania have been drawn in Group C at the upcoming Afcon finals in Cairo, along with , and .