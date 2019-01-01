Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke: Egypt gave us a good test ahead of Afcon

Despite his side’s defeat to the Pharaohs, the Nigeria tactician has lauded the performance of the Taifa Stars

coach Emmanuel Amuneke believes their friendly game against provided his side with a good test ahead of the 2019 .

On Thursday, the Taifa Stars fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Pharaohs in their first preparatory game for the continental tournament, with Ahmed El Mohamady grabbing the solitary goal.

The former international believes his side missed a number of scoring opportunities in the game and has vowed to work on the shortcomings before the finals.

“It is a very interesting game, I think we played a side that is very good, very tough, but the good thing is that we were able to present a tougher opposition to them,” Amuneke told TFFTV.

“We created some chances but we were not able to take it, but for me, it is a big experience playing the Egyptian national team and what matters now is for us to go back and look at our mistakes and see how we can correct them before our next game.”

For a chance to reach the knockout stage, Tanzania will have navigate their way past Group C rivals , and .

The East Africans will hope to hit the ground running when they take on the Terenga Lions on June 23.