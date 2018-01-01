Live Scores
Tampines Rovers

Tampines Rovers recruit Dollah Kassim Award winner, Joel Chew

Former Dollah Kassim Award winner, Joel Chew joins Tampines Rovers

Tampines Rovers have secured the services of teen prodigy Joel Chew for the 2019 SPL (Singapore Premier League) season.

Joel functions as a midfielder and at only 18-years-old, many in Singapore's footballing fraternity have earmarked him as the future star of Singapore football. The former NFA (National Football Academy) boy plays as a midfielder and although diminutive in size, he makes up for it with his speed and quick thinking.

Prior to joining the Stags, Joel was the recipient of the prestigious Dollah Kassim Award.

