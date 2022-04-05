Tammy Abraham would be 'perfect' for Arsenal as Petit offers Arteta transfer advice

Roma striker Tammy Abraham would be the “perfect” signing for Arsenal, according to former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Abraham has thrived in Serie A since joining from Chelsea in a €40 million (£34m/$47m) deal last summer, scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

With Mikel Arteta expected to be in the market for a frontman at the end of the season, the Spaniard has been urged to consider a move for in-form England international.

What was said?

France World Cup winner Petit believes Abraham may be open to a return to the Premier League despite his success under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.

If that is the case then Petit thinks a move to Emirates Stadium would suit all parties, likening Abraham's attributes to former Gunners striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

“Abraham reminds me of Emmanuel Adebayor, his physical presence in the penalty area,” he told Genting Casino. “Abraham’s reaction when he arrived at Roma has been brilliant because he’s scored 15 [league] goals and has so many assists, so he’s enjoying his football there.

“He went to Italy with the feeling of revenge for what happened at Chelsea. He’s not stupid, he will see what’s going on with the strikers at Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they’re struggling. So maybe he’s thinking, ‘it would have been worse for me if I had stayed at Chelsea’. He made the right decision and he’s having a great season with Roma.

“I’m pretty sure he wants to come back to England and he would fit perfectly at Arsenal because he’s a different player to Alexandre Lacazette with a different style, different physique and he’s a goalscorer. Even at Chelsea he was scoring goals, not as many as he wanted, but he’s 24 years old so he still has a lot to learn.”

The bigger picture

Arsenal are likely to be on the hunt for a striker this summer after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona in January.

Alexandre Lacazette has led the line since Aubameyang left, but the Frenchman has scored just six goals in 30 appearances this season.

Therefore, a goalscorer is likely to be on Arteta’s summer wanted list, particularly if the club qualify for the Champions League.

Article continues below

Abraham has given the Gunners encouragement by recently admitting he would be tempted by a move back to London, but Chelsea are also likely be interested.

The west London club reportedly have a buyback option in the deal that took the 24-year-old to Italy nine months ago. Boss Thomas Tuchel may be tempted to activate that clause if Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who have just six Premier League goals between them so far this season, continue to underperform.

Further reading