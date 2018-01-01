Take on Kevin De Bruyne's Ultimate Team in FIFA 19 Squad Battles

The latest opponent is the Manchester City star and the Belgian has compiled an amazing team which includes his own personal 99-rated card

If you're looking to make some quick coins or you just started FIFA 19, Squad Battles can be the perfect way to start earning on Ultimate Team. The single player mode pits your FUT squad against the AI controlling an incredibly powerful squad chosen by a celebrity or footballer. The higher difficulty you pick, the more coins and rewards you will earn.

This week, the featured squad belongs to Kevin De Bruyne and celebrates Manchester City's record-breaking 17/18 season which saw the club become the first to earn 100 points in a Premier League season. Yet, De Bruyne's Centurions FUT squad may be even more fearsome than that title-winning City team.

The squad plays in a 4-3-3 flat and features a mixture of City players and some of the world's best as well as De Bruyne's personal 99-rated card that EA hand out to professional footballers as exclusive gifts. The Belgian's card boasts 94 pace, 99 dribbling, 98 shooting, 81 defending, 99 passing and 95 physicality.

The backline is very solid with Champions League Ederson sitting behind a back four of Champions League Kyle Walker, inform Virgil Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. The midfield three is even stronger with inform David Silva, Prime Icon Claude Makalele and the aforementioned 99-rated Kevin De Bruyne.

And finally the front three has Prime Icon Ronaldinho on the left, inform Kylian Mbappe on the right and one to watch Cristiano Ronaldo upfront. De Bruyne has incredible options on the bench too with Lionel Messi and Neymar's Champions League cards as well as Player of the Month Eden Hazard.

An elite team like this doesn't have many weaknesses but there are still a few areas you can target. Defensively you have to be wary of the wingers, Ronaldinho is unpredictable with his four-star weak-foot and five-star skills whereas Mbappe will look to fly down the right wing with his 97 pace but the Frenchman won't find many shooting opportunities on his favoured right foot. Mbappe's 77 crossing isn't amazing so you will want to force him out wide and play with tall centrebacks to nullify Ronaldo's potency in the air.

On top of that, David Silva isn't very fast so you should be able to easily get past him on the left-hand side and find pockets of space - especially with Marcelo's high attacking work-rates.

Finally, Ederson is a good goalkeeper but he isn't as highly rated as his Manchester rival David De Gea. The Brazillian has excellent reflexes but is let down by his 81 handling so try to shoot across goal as often as possible in hopes of scoring off of a rebound.