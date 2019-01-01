‘Take a bow’ – Twitter praises Super Eagles after Brazil draw
African football supporters have praised Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.
Joe Aribo put the Super Eagles in front in the 35th minute with a fine finish from close range before Casemiro’s second-half strike saved the South Americans from a shock defeat.
The draw is the best result the West Africans have secured against the five-time world champions, after losing 3-0 in their last encounter in 2003.
On the back of the impressive showing, football fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Gernot Rohr’s men.
Big defensive shift from the Eagles.— Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) October 13, 2019
Well worked goal.
Take a bow, Eagles. Well-done. #BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/2YHgPFiZZf
Brazil attacked our defence like a cancerous cell...No restrictions!— Nelson MD(SportsDoctor)💉💊⚽ (@Sports_Doctor1) October 13, 2019
Early detection by the Nigerians led to the application of Joe Aribo Chemo...
We were winning but the BRA Cancer struck back...we stood firm,fought and survived!
So I Say..."KEEP FIGHTING"#NoBraDay #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/RX2rijNHC4
Proud of our boys, it looked difficult but they stood tall against the mega stars of Brazil. 1-1 it ends in Singapore. #BRANGA— Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) October 13, 2019
I like Osimhen’s movement and the industry of Chukwueze. The future of the Super Eagles of Nigeria is bright. They will even get better. #BRANGA— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 13, 2019
Lol, is this Your Brazil???? My 🇳🇬🇳🇬 boys are even dominating them 🤣🤣🤣 #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/3KlSCbyWhP— Dave (@davidadelowo12) October 13, 2019
Retweet for Rohr— PROF. DANGOTE 側小雞 💧#RIPSTANLEY (@honilatte) October 13, 2019
Like for Ole#BRANGA pic.twitter.com/fdXdzihTLa
Well-done brave @NGSuperEagles! This draw looks like a win and I believe this is a sign of good things to come for our senior national team. Also, there are lots of lessons to take home against Brazil and that is very important. 👏👏#BRANGA 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/d7fvmpjoEf— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) October 13, 2019