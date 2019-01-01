Brazil v Nigeria

‘Take a bow’ – Twitter praises Super Eagles after Brazil draw

The Super Eagles held the five-time world champions to a stalemate and football enthusiasts have taken to social media to laud the performance

African football supporters have praised Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

Joe Aribo put the Super Eagles in front in the 35th minute with a fine finish from close range before Casemiro’s second-half strike saved the South Americans from a shock defeat.

The draw is the best result the West Africans have secured against the five-time world champions, after losing 3-0 in their last encounter in 2003.

On the back of the impressive showing, football fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Gernot Rohr’s men.

