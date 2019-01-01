Transfers

Tade Azeez re-elected as Nigeria Referees Association president

Samuel Ahmadu/Goal
The incumbent president of Nigeria referees retained his position for another four years, as the elective congress took place on Saturday
Otunba Tade Azeez has been re-elected as president of the Nigeria Referees Association.

He returned unopposed in Saturday’s Quadrennial Delegate Conference in Ijebu-Ode – meaning he will serve for another four years.

In his first term in office, referees assessors were introduced into the Nigeria football league with attention on training and re-training of match officials.

Following the re-election, victorious Azeez emphasised that his focus will be consolidating on the achievements of his first term, while promising to discharge his duties effectively.

"It means much work because so much is expected of me, they believe in me and I must not fail them. I must be on my toes and also discharge my duties effectively,” he told Goal.

"I must be proactive to situations because it is a challenge and not an honour to win a second term without any opponent.

"We are consolidating on the gains of the first term because we have brought the use into Fifa referees then we have to see them through the odds and show that they get to the World Cup.

“It is not enough to put them there and leave them, we have so much to do and put them in the limelight.”

