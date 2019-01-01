Chawinga’s late strike helps Jiangsu Suning stun Dalian Quanjian
Tabitha Chawinga left it late to score the winner as Jiangsu Suning subdued defending champions Dalian Quanjian 1-0 in a Chinese Women’s Super League contest on Friday.
Heading into the tie, Jiangsu won all their five games this season and were keen to extend their winning form on the grounds of the league holders.
On the other hand, Dalian are targetting a return to winning ways at home after losing 1-0 at Changchun Dazhong last week.
The Malawi international, who has scored in all Jiangsu's opening five games this season made a sublime finish in the 89th minute to steal the vital victory for the visitors.
She has now scored six goals in six for Jiangsu this term and was in action for the entire duration alongside Ghana's Elizabeth Addo.
The result means Jiangsu maintain their spot at the summit with 18 points from six games, while Dalian got just two points from six games in the Chinese Women’s Super League this season.