Chawinga’s goal inspires Jiangsu Suning's win over Ordega’s Shanghai

The Malawian was the star of the match as her solo effort helped her side subdue their visitors in a Chinese topflight encounter

Tabitha Chawinga scored the winner as Jiangsu Suning secured a 1-0 triumph over Francisca Ordega’s Shanghai in a Chinese Women’s contest on Saturday.

Before the tie, Jiangsu was aiming for a second win on the bounce after a 3-2 win at Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Molthalo’s Beijing Phoenix last week with Chawinga on target.

On the other hand, Shanghai shared similar aspirations after ’s Ordega provided a superb assist in their 5-2 win against Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue in their opener.

This week, Malawi's Chawinga outshined the 2018 African Women’s Footballer of the Year finalist as her solitary effort ensured Jiangsu condemned Shanghai to their first loss of the season.

Chawinga, who played 90 minutes, has now scored two goals in two league games this term. Meanwhile, ’s Elizabeth Addo played for nearly the whole game and was substituted a minute before the end.

As it stands, Jiangsu are sitting on top of the log with six points from two games, while Shanghai got three from same matches in the Chinese Women’s Super League this season.