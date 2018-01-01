‘Taarabt’s Queens Park Rangers return would be incredible’, says former teammate Shaun Derry

The talented Moroccan midfielder is reported to be looking for an escape route from Benfica, with the English second tier said to be an option

A move for wantaway Benfica attacking midfielder Adel Taarabt by Queens Park Rangers ‘would be incredible’, according to former teammate Shaun Derry.

Reports emanating from Portugal, via Record, states that, given his deteriorating situation at Benfica, the Eagles are willing to help the player move out on loan in January, although a permanent transfer would be preferable by both parties.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is, thus, considering a return to England - the Championship, precisely.

Since arriving at the Portuguese giants in 2015, it has been a downward spiral for the 29-year-old’s career. Last season, a loan move to Genoa - in hopes of making the deal permanent - to revive his career failed to yield expected results.

And this campaign has been nothing to write about for Taarabt who has yet to feature for the Eagles’ first team this season, neither has he been afforded a chance to turn out for the reserve sides.

With speculations QPR may be willing to have him on loan, Derry - who admitted ‘he was the best player’ he ever shared a dressing room with and shared his disappointment of the once highly-rated attacking midfielder - believes a deal for the ex-AC Milan player would be 'amazing'.

"Well if he is linked with QPR once again that would be unbelievable," Derry told Love Sport Radio's QPR Fan Show.

"He was the best player I ever played with. He really was. He was individually brilliant and some of the things the fans didn’t see that he did in training everyday blew your mind. I’ve always said this.

"The question has always been asked about Adel. I’m so disappointed that he’s not gone and played at a big, big team for a long period of time, because talking about talent, he should have been in one of the top five or six clubs in the world.

"So, having him back at Loftus Road would be incredible, but he would have to be fit. The Championship has changed since Adel left.

"It’s a lot quicker and stronger and aggressive now, but to have him back in the blue and white hoops would be amazing."