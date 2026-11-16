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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

After a strong campaign, Murat Yakin's side head into the match top of the table, having already secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed their place ahead of schedule.

Yakin has announced plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He intends to keep the team's basic structure intact.

With a 2-1 win over North Macedonia behind them, Sébastien Pocognoli's Scotland travel to St. Gallen looking to build on that result.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart surgery, giving Scotland an important boost in midfield. Andy Robertson is close to a historic milestone: his 102nd international appearance would equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Belgian coach Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to try to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: How have Switzerland and Scotland fared?

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but had scored twelve goals and conceded just one in the four games before that, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories over North Macedonia.

In their last five games, Scotland have two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables