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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Sitterstadion
team-logoScotland
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Switzerland vs Scotland today: Who is showing the match live on TV and online?

Switzerland play Scotland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

After a strong campaign, Murat Yakin's side head into the match top of the table, having already secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed their place ahead of schedule.

Yakin has announced plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He intends to keep the team's basic structure intact.

With a 2-1 win over North Macedonia behind them, Sébastien Pocognoli's Scotland travel to St. Gallen looking to build on that result.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart surgery, giving Scotland an important boost in midfield. Andy Robertson is close to a historic milestone: his 102nd international appearance would equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Belgian coach Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to try to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: How have Switzerland and Scotland fared?

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but had scored twelve goals and conceded just one in the four games before that, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories over North Macedonia.

In their last five games, Scotland have two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
G. KobelG. KobelS. BritschgiS. BritschgiM. AkanjiM. AkanjiN. ElvediN. ElvediR. RodriguezR. RodriguezD. NdoyeD. NdoyeD. ZakariaD. ZakariaM. AebischerM. AebischerR. FreulerR. FreulerF. RiederF. RiederB. EmboloB. EmboloA. GunnA. GunnK. TierneyK. TierneyL. GrahamL. GrahamR. PorteousR. PorteousA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonB. Gannon-DoakB. Gannon-DoakJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. GilmourB. GilmourC. AdamsC. AdamsS. McTominayS. McTominay
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
4-2-3-1
Switzerland

Starting XI

Scotland

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • S. Pocognoli

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawScotland
2
1
0
UEFA Nations League B
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
European Championship
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
FT
Friendlies
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
5410111+1013
D
W
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
522153+28
D
W
L
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
521256-17
W
L
W
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
5005112-110
L
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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