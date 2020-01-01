Swiss Cup: Assan Ceesay scores brace as FC Zurich crumble to Bahloul’s Chiasso

The Gambia international scored a goal in each half, albeit, it could not prevent Ludovic Magnin's men from losing to the second division outfit

Assan Ceesay found the net twice as FC Zurich got kicked out of the Swiss Cup following a 3-2 defeat to Chiasso on Sunday evening.

FC Zurich came into the Round Two encounter following back to back wins against FC Wil 1900 and Winterthur respectively.

Against Alessandro Lupi's men who are campaigning in the Swiss Challenge League, they caught flat footed as they kissed the championship goodbye.

17 minutes into the encounter inside Stadio Comunale, ’s Sofian Bahloul beat goalkeeper Yanick Brecher to give his team an early lead.

In the 35th minute, they doubled their lead through Marc Sifneos who profited from a shambolic defending from the visitors.

This goal woke Ludovic Magnin's team from their slumber as they pulled one back through Ceesay with five minutes left into the half-time break.

The Gambia international completed his double in the 76th minute thanks to a fine strike that proved unstoppable for goalkeeper Loic Jacot-Guillarmod.

With the encounter looking to be heading for extra-time, Bahloul sealed victory from the penalty spot with two minutes before full time.

Following this victory, FC Chiasso will face FC Luzern in the tournament's third round billed to be held between February 9-10, 2021.

Ceesay, who was loaned to 2 side VfL Osnabruck last season – where he scored two goals from 11 league outings would be hoping to replicate this goalscoring form when the 2020-21 Swiss league season commences on Saturday.

They travel to Stadion Wankdorf to face before welcoming Lugano to Letzigrund seven days later. They finished seventh in the Swiss elite division last season having accrued 43 points from 36 outings.