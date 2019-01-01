Swedish-born Hanna Boubezari earns maiden Algeria call for Nigeria clash

The 20-year-old midfielder has received first senior call-up as the Fennecs prepare to face the African champions next week

Swedish-born midfielder Hanna Boubezari has been invited to 's Women's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying match against .

The 20-year-old, who was born and raised in by Algerian parents, is interested in representing her motherland and has been named in the squad to face the Super Falcons next week.

Boubezari featured for Umea in the Damallsvenskan between 2014 to 2016, before joining Kungsbackas in the Elitettan in 2017 and helped them earn a debut top-flight promotion a year later.

Having received the invitation, the youngster is elated and also eager to help her North African nation past the African champions.

"It feels great fun and it will be an adventure," Boubezari told Goteborgs Posten.

"I know, among other things, that a couple from Canada are coming.

"I talked a little with my [Nigerian] teammate Josephine Chukwunonye who met them a few times with Nigeria who told me that it played quite a long game.

"Otherwise, I've only talked a little with the league captain and don't know much else about the team."

Article continues below

To reach the second round, Algeria defeated Chad 3-1 over two legs before in the first round of the qualifying tournament.

🇩🇿🇸🇪 20-year old Swedish-Algerian Hanna Boubezari, who plays for Kungsbacka in Sweden's Damallsvenskan, has been called up to the Algeria Women's national team for the first time for the 2020 Olympic qualifier against Nigeria (thanks to @_David_Berg_ for the info) #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/QFjHSzOyhB — DZfoot English 🇩🇿 (@DZfoot_EN) August 20, 2019

The first leg will be staged at Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida on August 28, and the return leg at Agege Stadium on September 3.

The winner between Algeria and Nigeria will take on either Cote d'Ivoire or Mali in the third round of the qualifiers.