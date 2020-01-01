Swansea City stay positive on Andre Ayew ahead of Sheffield Wednesday showdown

The Jack Army boss shares the latest update on the fitness of the Ghana captain ahead of midweek's Championship fixture

are looking to have Andre Ayew back in action on Wednesday following a brief time in the treatment room.

The international sustained a hamstring injury while out on international duty in the 2022 qualifying campaign, forcing him out of the club's Championship clash with United on Saturday.

The Jack Army are set to host in matchweek 13 tie at Liberty Stadium in midweek.

“We’re hopeful over the lads [Ayew and Marc Guehi] who missed the game at the weekend,” Cooper has said, as reported by his club's official website.

“It is still a bit inconclusive, we’ve still got a couple of days but we’re working hard to get them ready.

“It’s too early to say yet, but we’re hopeful.

“We have a full day of rehab today and the physios are working hard as we also have players recovering from the game at the weekend.”

After scoring twice to inspire Ghana to a 2-0 home triumph over Sudan in the Afcon qualifier, Ayew picked up the injury during training ahead of the reverse fixture away.

He resultantly pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the trip to Omdurman where they suffered a 1-0 loss.

“Andre and Marc came back early from international duty, that was precautionary more than anything else,” Cooper told pressmen ahead of last week's match against Rotherham.

“Obviously we have had a busy schedule and they have played every minute of every league game up until now.

“They then went into a full-on international camp, so they are naturally going to be tired and, like everybody, going to be at risk of fatigue.

“From fatigue you can start feeling some strains and muscle soreness, so they came back early as a precaution.

“They are doubts for the weekend, but we haven’t made a final call on it as yet.”

Ayew has been Swansea's most dangerous player since last season. With five goals in 11 matches so far, the 30-year-old stands as the club's top scorer so far this term. Last season, he similarly finished the campaign as the side’s top scorer.