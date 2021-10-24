SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will be out to build on their 4-0 win over Chippa United when they visit SuperSport United for Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Soweto giants will also be keen to return into the top half of the table from where they exited after Maritzburg United edged TS Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.

Victory for Chiefs will place them in fifth on the standings from ninth but it will not come easy against second-placed SuperSport, who are unbeaten in this campaign.

If Amakhosi draw or lose, they will remain in position nine while a win for Matsatsantsa will see them move just one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although they would have played a game more.

Currently, six points separate Chiefs and SuperSport, with each side having played seven league games.

Game SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, October 24 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202