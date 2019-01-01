SuperSport: Manchester United vs Chelsea headlines weekly schedule

Goal previews the big fixtures to watch on SuperSport over the coming seven days

Goal is delighted to introduce SuperSport’s offering for the week ahead, as the Premier League kicks off in some style, and and clash in the Uefa Super Cup.

After weeks of anticipation, the PL resumes this weekend, with a blockbuster clash between and Chelsea the pick of the action.

Sunday’s clash, which will be shown on SuperSport, represents Frank Lampard’s first big challenge since being appointed Blues coach—and what a challenge it is for the club legend.

After an encouraging maiden season in management with last term, one of Stamford Bridge’s favourite sons returns with a baptism of fire, as he takes his remodelled side to Old Trafford.

There’s no Eden Hazard, while the club’s ongoing transfer ban has limited Lampard’s ability to bring in new faces during the window.

It will be fascinating to see how Christian Pulisic—nominally Hazard’s replacement—steps up, and this match represents a valuable first glimpse of the new-look Blues under Lampard.

Can he heap pressure on another one of the league's younger coaches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has much to prove after taking the reins at United midway through last term?

United’s summer signings have been promising, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire will bolster a defence that had their fair share of critics last term.

Solskjaer will be aware that, following last season’s slump, the knives may be out if his Red Devils don’t start the season strongly.

In midweek, attention turns to Europe, where Liverpool and Chelsea collide in the Uefa Super Cup final in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

The match, which pits the winners against the holders, is an all-English affair following the duo’s victories in all-English finals against Hotspur and , respectively.

This is the first time that two of the Premier League’s biggest sides have met in the fixture, and Liverpool, in particular, will be desperate to take the gold after losing the Community Shield to in the season’s traditional curtain-raiser.

The Reds were in contention for seven trophies at the start of the campaign, so to lose two in the first 10 days of the season would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Also on Sunday, SuperSport are delighted to bring you the meeting between SuperSport United and .

Milutin Sredojevic’s Buccaneers are among the favourites for the title this term, having been pipped by in the two previous campaigns, and will be desperate to make amends third time around.

They began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein , with Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and Gabadinho Mhango among the goals.

However, SuperSport away represent a much tougher challenge, even after they were defeated 2-0 away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their league opener.

With away up next in the league, Kaitano Tembo’s side can ill-afford too many more dropped points if they’re to live up to pre-season expectations.

Finally, SuperSport conclude their weekly offering with Saturday’s opener between and .

This is a tantalising fixture to kick off the new season, with away trips to the Basque side traditionally tricky outings.

The reigning champions will give a first league outing to new signing Antoine Griezmann, while there are still ongoing rumours around potential incomings and departures—Neymar and Philippe Coutinho among those dominating the headlines—ahead of the new campaign.

At least Ernesto Valverde can take some encouragement from his side’s pre-season performances as they begin the campaign with this testing opener.

