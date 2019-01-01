SuperSport: Liverpool vs Arsenal headlines weekly schedule

An early tussle between the Premier League’s African hotshots is the highlight of SuperSport’s weekly schedule

The Premier League’s top African stars are set to collide on Saturday when host live on SuperSport.

The match represents an early hurdle for title-hopefuls Liverpool, while the optimism that surrounds Unai Emery’s Gunners will also be tested after their encouraging start to the season.

The fixture is also a showdown between the Premier League’s top African stars, and the three players who shared last year’s Golden Boot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all netted 22 goals last term to top the scoring charts, and all have started the new campaign on song.

Aubameyang has netted two in two, demonstrating the kind of goalscoring form that has characterised his Arsenal career to date.

Since moving to North London from , the Gabon hitman has made a massive impact in the top-flight and benefited from an -free summer to hit the ground running this term.

After scoring the winner against on matchday one, he came up trumps again last weekend as were defeated 2-1.

Some may point to the attacker’s fine goalscoring record against Sean Dyche’s side, with seven goals in four matches, but few defences in the world game could comfortably keep the striker at bay on current form.

Liverpool’s defence, which hasn’t completely convinced in recent weeks, will certainly be tested, not least because of Arsenal’s new weapon — Nicolas Pepe.

The £72 million man was introduced halfway through the Burnley clash, setting up one chance for Auba, and terrorising the opposing defence with his footwork.

Certainly, the former LOSC man will be a key asset for Arsenal as the season wears on, but will Emery throw him into the mix against Liverpool?

Despite Arsenal’s wealth of options, the Reds will be confident they have the firepower to outgun any side on the planet.

While Salah starred in their season-opening victory over , it’s Mane who’s shone in their last two fixtures.

He netted twice in the Uefa Super Cup victory over in midweek, becoming the first African player since Freddie Kanoute for 13 years ago to score in the fixture, and followed that up with the opener against last weekend.

Mane later contributed the assist for Roberto Firmino’s goal, and it will be intriguing to see how Arsenal’s defence — facing the kind of challenge they’re yet to encounter this term — manage to keep the attacker at bay.

Also this weekend, SuperSport are delighted to present the first of the two Absa Premiership fixtures over the coming seven days, as host SuperSport United in action.

Amakhosi have started the season strongly, defeating away and Black at home, although they have demonstrated some of their vulnerabilities, notably at the back in their opener.

SSU have an ace up their sleeve, however, in the presence of Bradley Grobler, who has scored three goals in three in all competitions and is enjoying fine form ahead of this heavyweight showdown.

Fit-again Grobler has already proved himself against the league’s biggest sides—netting twice in the 3-0 victory over in midweek — and will look to maintain that form against Chiefs.

Certainly, if SuperSport can take a result against Chiefs, as they did against Pirates, then they may find themselves being talked of as potential title hopefuls, while Amakhosi will look to assert their championship credentials with all three points.

On Tuesday, Chiefs travel to FC, as new challenges continue to come thick and fast for Ernst Middendorp’s troops.

CTCFC are living up to their preseason billing as potential dark horses with a series of strong performances, notably as they held champions 1-1 away on Tuesday, having defeated Stellenbosch FC earlier in the campaign.

At times, Benni McCarthy’s side rode their luck, and they fell behind when Hlompho Kekana struck from distance after eight minutes.

However, the team has plenty of character, and after keeping the Brazilians at bay, they equalised through Edmilson Dove after 25 minutes.

The match, which will be played at Newlands, represents an opportunity for McCarthy’s side to place their 2-0 MTN8 defeat by Polokwane behind them as they look to keep pace with the big boys.

Full SuperSport schedule:

Saturday 24 August

vs | SS3 & SS10 (ROA) | Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United | SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) | Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

vs | SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) | Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

Liverpool vs Arsenal | SS3 | Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

vs Valladolid | SS7 & SS10 (ROA) | Kickoff at 19:00 (CAT)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS Otôho d'Oyo | SS11 | Kickoff at 19:00 (CAT)

Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles | SS4 | Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Sunday 25 August

Bournemouth vs | SS3 | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT)

vs | SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) & SS10 (ROA) | Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

vs | SS7 | Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Tuesday 27 August

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs | SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) | Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)

Wednesday 28 August

Orlando Pirates vs | SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) | Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)

Bloemfontein vs Mamelodi Sundowns | SS7 (SA) & SS10 (ROA) | Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)