SuperSport United blow chance to go top as Sekhukhune secure maximum points away

SuperSport United blew their chance of going top of the PSL table on Saturday, after settling for a goalless draw away to Chippa United.

With defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled to play on Sunday against Maritzburg United, it was important for Matsatsantsa to get maximum points at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The former champions had come into the match as favourites owing to their back-to-back wins against Swallows and Team of Choice respectively, but it was not going to be a walk in the park. The Chilli Boys have been inconsistent and prior to the game, they had suffered three straight defeats.

But they gathered their confidence to stop their visitors from finding the back of the net despite dominating the proceedings. Eva Nga and Thabiso Lebitso came close for the hosts but failed to beat the custodian.

SuperSport had a chance to score when they won a penalty in the 80th minute, but Sipho Mbule fired wide, and eventually, the spoils were shared.

In another top-tier assignment played on Saturday, Sekhukhune moved to sixth position after a hard-fought 1-0 win away to TS Galaxy.

Despite decent chances in the first half, no team managed to find the back of the net.

Pogiso Mahlangu was introduced in place of Seun Ledwaba as the visitors tried to find a way of getting past their hosts. The change, eventually, paid dividends with 10 minutes to go.

Tshediso Patjie, who had also come in after the break at the expense of Talent Chawapiwa, managed to pick Mahlangu in the danger zone and the latter did the necessary to win it for his team at Mbombela Stadium.

After recent results, Galaxy remain rock bottom with just two points from the six matches played.

Stellenbosch went third on the table after a 1-1 draw with Baroka at Mokaba Stadium.

The visitors needed just 10 minutes to get their first goal. Junior Leandro Mendieta teed up Ashley Du Preez for the opener.

The hosts levelled in the 20th minute after Bernard Bobete converted Evidence Makgopa's pass to ensure Baroka collected their seventh point this season.