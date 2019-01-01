Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Superfan Botha Msila's VIP treatment after 'hitchhiking a plane' to Afcon 2019

Gallo
The dream many felt was crazy has turned into reality and continues to move fans across the continent, from the Cape to Cairo

South African superfan Botha Msila planned to hitchhike from Cape Town to Cairo to watch Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Even though his hitchhiking plan by road seemingly failed on the border between Kenya and Ethiopia, he had emotionally moved fans back home in South Africa.

After following his story on Twitter, largely thanks to television journalist Robert Marawa, a ticket was sponsored by Be Sure Travel (who paid for his flight) and the details were officially cleared by DIRCO.

In one of the hilarious reactions to this fairytale come true, a Twitter fan pointed out that Msila has actually also succeeded in "hitchhiking a boeing".

When you think about it, that is also true. That is amazing hitchhiking skills from Msila going all the way from Cape Town to Kenya and then contacting various officials and the media to organise him a plane to Egypt.

To top it all off, Marawa has provided two videos, which showcase Msila receiving the VIP treatment to watch a match between Namibia and Morocco. Watch the video below.

Then we watch how famous Msila is with the Moroccan fans. By the time he finishes with this tournament, could Msila be better known than most Bafana Bafana players? We will have to wait and see.

There are Tweets of emotional fans spotting Msila in the crowd during the opening Afcon game of Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Below there are photographs of Msila meeting with the Bafana players and receiving a ticket for their match against Ivory Coast on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

