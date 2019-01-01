Super Six: Enyimba winger Joseph Osadiaye targets more goals against Kano Pillars

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the forward dedicated the winning goal scored against Enugu Rangers to his wife

forward Joseph Osadiaye has stated that he will be gunning for more goals when the People's Elephant take on in the second game of the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) play-offs taking place in Lagos.

Osadiaye scored the only goal as Enyimba battled to a 1-0 victory over Enugu on Tuesday.

While the forward has dedicated the goal to his wife, he has also stated his resolve to add to the tally in Thursday's crunch clash against Pillars.

"I am very happy, it is not easy to score that kind of goal, I am also very happy that I scored the first goal in the Super Six," Osadiaye told Goal.

"I am dedicating the goal to my wife, though she was not at the stadium yesterday (Tuesday), she knew everything that happened."

Despite his elation with his perfomance, Osadiaye has shifted focus on the game, against Sai Masu Gida on Thursday.

"We have put the victory against Rangers behind us, although we won our first game, we know that the second game which is against Kano Pillars will even be tougher, I hope I can get more goals to help my team," he added.

"We are here to win the title not just for a continental ticket."

While Enyimba secured maximum points in their opening group game in the Super Six, Pillars shared the spoils with Akwa United after a 2-2 draw.