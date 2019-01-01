Super Falcons to hit camp on Friday ahead of Cyprus Women's Cup outing

Ahead of their week-long campaign in Cyprus, Thomas Dennerby's side will converge on Abuja this Friday

senior women side are expected to report to camp on Friday in preparation for the upcoming Cyprus Women's Cup campaign.

In January, the African queens competed alongside hosts , and Romania at a Chinese Invitational tournament, where they finished third after a 4-1 win over Romania in Wuhua.

As they continue their build-up for 2019, the Super Falcons will hope to step up their strategies as they face , and Slovakia in Group C in Cyprus.

Thomas Dennerby, who is already in Cyprus will name his squad on Friday with Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie likely to return after both missed January's outing in .

Although few fresh legs are likely to make the cut, Goal understands the Swede tactician will stick to bulk of the players who won 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nation in .

The Super Falcons will depart on Sunday and will be joined by the foreign professionals in Cyprus.

Nigeria will open their campaign against Austria at AEK Arena, Larnaca on Wednesday before taking on Slovakia on March 1 then Belgium three days later.