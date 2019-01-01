Super Falcons: Sunday Dare vows to probe Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games miss

The African champions failed to qualify for the quadrennial tournament for the third consecutive time

's Sports Minister Sunday Dare has disclosed that he will dig into what led to the country's exit from the Africa Women's Olympic Qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire.

Kapho Nani fired Clementine Toure's side ahead in the 12th minute but Asisat Oshoala levelled 16 minutes from half time to ensure the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Agege Stadium, Lagos on Monday.

Following a 0-0 first-leg draw in Abidjan, the 1-1 result on aggregate means the Super Falcons bowed out of the qualification series on the third consecutive attempt, on away goals.

The disappointed Minister has assured he would launch an inquiry into the cause of the team's exit, including the circumstance surrounding Thomas Dennerby's alleged resignation.

"Our Super Falcons, unfortunately, failed to secure a ticket to the Olympics even though they were gallant," Dare posted via his Twitter handle.

"This offers an opportunity to dig into what led to this failure and to take proactive steps for the future and Nigeria’s football administration."

In September, Dare had intervened in the alleged contractual issues between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Dennerby, but the latter refused to return to his post.