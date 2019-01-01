Super Falcons stars on target as Shanghai pip Henan Huishang in eight-goal thriller

Onome Ebi got on the score-sheet but it was her compatriot Francisca Ordega's side celebrating victory in the end

Onome Ebi scored a goal while Francisca Ordega found the back of the net once in Shanghai's 6-2 win at Henan Huishang in Sunday's Chinese women's top-flight game.

Ordega, who opened her Chinese Women's goal account in her side's 1-1 draw with Dalian Quanjian, continued from where she left, sealing Shanghai's win.

Ebi scored her first Chinese Women's Super League goal of the season to pull one back before Lou Jiahui's effort was not enough to save them from their second defeat of the season.

Before Ordega's effort, Miao Siwen's brace alongside a goal each from Huang Yini, Liu Jieru and Yan Jinjin helped the visitors to complete the riot.

's Ordega featured for the whole encounter for Shanghai, scoring two goals in four league outing this season.

On the other hand, her compatriots Chiwendu Ihezuo and Onome Ebi lasted for the duration despite the defeat at home for Henan.

The result means Shanghai are third on the log with seven points, while Henan are sixth with four points from four games.