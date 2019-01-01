Super Falcons not in China for jamboree, says Rita Chikwelu

The Super Falcons will face the Steel Roses on Thursday and the captain reveals they are in Asian nation to lift trophy

Rita Chikwelu insists that the Nigeria women side are determined to win the four-nation tournament which commences on Thursday in China.

The Super Falcons won the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana last December and are now hoping to excel at this year's Women's World Cup in France, beginning with a good preparation against the Steel Roses.

Having led the nation to a back-to-back African success, the 30-year-old Kristianstads midfielder insists they are not in China for a jamboree but to upset all foes to claim the trophy.

"The Chinese tournament will be a good [Women's World Cup] preparation for the team and a good test for us," Chikwelu told Goal.

"We are going to take the matches one at a time and very seriously. We are not going there to lose nor draw because when you lose, you're out and you'll play third place.

"So, we are going there to win and not just to make the number or for a jamboree. We will try our best and see how it come out. It's a new year and everyone in the team wants to begin on a winning note.

"We don't care if it's a competition or not, we will play like we're playing the World Cup itself. So, we are going there to do out best and try to win the cup if there is one to win."

Thomas Dennerby's ladies will fancy playing in the final of the tournament, which features Romania, South Korea and China, but they must negotiate past the Asian giants in their opening game.

Nigeria will take on China at 12:35pm Nigerian time [7:35pm in China] the Meizhou Olympic Sports Center, Wuhua after the clash between Romania and South Korea at the same venue on Thursday.