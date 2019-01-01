Super Falcons must avoid mistakes against Belgium, says Thomas Dennerby

The gaffer believes the Super Falcons can shock the Red Flames

Thomas Dennerby has urged his women side to avoid mistakes in their quest to earn a win against at the GSZ Stadium on Monday.

The African champions bounced back from their opening 4-1 humiliation at the hands of with a 4-3 narrow triumph over Slovakia and now placed third with three points from two games.

And the Swede, who led the team to a 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations success in , believes his side have a chance to win but he urged them to cut out errors so as to achieve it.

"Every game is important. So, the Belgium match is extremely important for us," Dennerby told Goal.

"We definitely hope we can manage and win that game. it is really an open game. it is two good teams coming to the field.

"Whoever has the best game will probably win. But if we want to win against such teams, we can do any major mistakes at all. We must stay focused for 90 minutes or whatever the referee decides.

"We really have a good chance and if we can beat Belgium, we can finish second on the table or have very good placement for the fourth game."

With a third and fifth place final up still for grabs, Nigeria hope for victory against second-placed Belgium in their final group game in Larnaca on Monday at 5 pm Nigerian time.