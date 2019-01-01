Super Falcons: Five players get Women's World Cup entitlements

After their exit from the Olympic Qualifiers, the owed members of the team have finally received their entitlements

Five players of the women's team initially owed bonuses for playing at the Women's World Cup in have been paid, Goal can exclusively confirm.

On October 2, Goal reported that goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Chidinma Okeke, forwards Ogonna Chukwudi, Alice Ogebe and Chinwendu Ihezuo were yet to get their entitlements.

However, Goal has now learnt the affected players were paid after the team was bounced out of the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers by Cote d'Ivoire at the Agege Stadium on Monday.

Okeke and Nnadozie were involved in team's Olympic qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire but the team could not see off Clementine Toure's side as they crashed out on away goal in Lagos.

The players confirmed receipt of the other outstanding bonuses of $3000 each along with $1400 accumulated daily allowances apiece.

"We have all received our monies and wish to thank the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] for fulfilling their promise," an unnamed player told Goal.

"We also wish to appreciate everyone who intervened on our behalf on this matter. Thank you, all."

With their bonuses now in the bag, the country's contingent will be expecting their 30 percent share of a $1 million appearance fee in France.