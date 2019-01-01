Super Falcons crisis deepens as Danjuma changes Dennerby's captain selection

The interim coach has named Asisat Oshoala as the team's captain, replacing Desire Oparanozie who led them out in France

women's interim head coach Christopher Danjuma named Asisat Oshoala as the team's new captain, replacing Desire Oparanozie who was appointed by the gaffer, Thomas Dennerby.

This is coming just 24 hours after Sports Minister Sunday Dare waded into the saga between Dennerby and the Nigeria Football Federation after the Swede threatened to quit due to interference.

In a series of tweets on the matter, Dare disclosed he is working to resolve the issues, having urged the NFF to allow Dennerby to continue with his Super Falcons' job.

I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the Coach of Super Falcons. I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to Coach Nigeria’s female team. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 16, 2019

An hour ago I had a constructive conversation on the telephone with Super Falcons Coach Dennerby in . I have also spoken with the NFF leadership. We are working to resolve the issues in the interest of football development. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 16, 2019

This morning I visited the super falcons during their training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja. I gave inspiring words and assured them that the government will ensure their welfare. I told them Nigerians will expect only victories in their remaining qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/aGbd8iUsvl — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 17, 2019

Danjuma announced a change of captainship with the backing of the nation's football house on Tuesday evening a few hours after the sports minister visited the team in the morning.

He failed to name an assistant for Oshoala, who will not be available for the qualifiers preparations until after the clash with on September 29.

As announced by Acting Head coach Christopher Danjuma of the @NGSuper_Falcons this evening, forward @AsisatOshoala is the new captain of the team. #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/Zo458q4FT7 — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 17, 2019

In 2015, a Women's World Cup in Canada fallout saw coach Edwin Okon replaced by his then assistant Danjuma - a situation that eventually cost Nigeria a qualification ticket to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This time, the team's protest in had instigated the latest crisis, beginning with the contract termination of Dennerby's assistants - Maureen Madu, Justine Madugu and Auwal Bashar.

In the face of the recent happenings, the country's football body is yet to make an official comment on the Swedish coach's future. Thus the appointment of Danjuma on an interim capacity.

It remains to be seen if the 60-year-old tactician will be allowed back to his post after the intervention of the nation's sports ministry boss in the coming days.

Nigeria is seeking to make a return to the Olympic's Women's tournament for the first time in 12 years by securing a qualification ticket to Tokyo next year.

Amidst the current saga, they will bid to negotiate past Cote d'Ivoire, who they pipped to the Wafu Cup title in May in hopes to avoid back-to-back third-round crashes from the qualifiers.

The Super Falcons will travel to Abidjan to face the Elephants on September 30 before welcoming them for the reserve fixture in Lagos on October 4.