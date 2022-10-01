'Super Eagles legends would have done NFF job perfectly' - Nigerians react to Gusau replacing Pinnick

Nigerians have taken to social media to give their views on the newly elected Football Association boss Ibrahim Gusau, who replaced Amaju Pinnick.

Gusau was the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria FA

He was elected during NFF's Annual General Assembly

He comes in to replace Pinnick who had served for eight years

WHAT HAPPENED? Gusau was named new NFF boss for the next four years ending the reign of Pinnick, who had served the same position for the last eight years.

The 58-year-old Gusau, who was the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria FA Chairmen, a position he has served for the last eight years, was handed the baton during the Annual General Assembly of the NFF in Benin City, Edo State.

He garnered 21 votes to beat former first VP Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi who got 12 votes, League Management Committee, while Chairman Shehu Dikko got six to take the battle to a rerun.

In the rerun, he got 39 votes to be declared the winner.

WHAT THEY SAID? His election to office has elicited mixed reactions amongst Nigerians, some believing they have been let down by former Super Eagles players who should have taken the mantle.

@i_Akative opened the debate on Twitter: "He didn't play football, so how will he tackle the problems in #NFF?" while @NDGoddies said: "This man is going to take us more than 85% backwards, you will wish Amaju never left."

@pedro_idris posed a question: "Who is this??? What is is Gusau??? Does he have any antecedent in sports history? Nigerian football is on a final journey to disaster."

Does this one know anything about football?," @TOMS_NEF posed a question, adding: "We've retired footballers that would've done this job perfectly, instead of just picking on random northern man that Knows nothing about sport.

"I wonder when Nigeria will do away with corruption, appointing a former trader as NFF president."

@MannToss wrote: "Does he know what football is all about?!," adding: "Because I don’t get why an ex-player of the Nigerian team can’t be elected as a president," while @fuunnkeee_ quipped: "Doesn't even look like he knows anything about football... sha sha he shouldn't repeat Pinnick's mistakes."

@Ejyksolo welcomed Gusau: "Congratulations sir," he said adding: "Do not repeat Pinnicks mistakes. Allow the select his players in peace," while @Monkstar3 celebrated the exit of Pinnick by saying: "Good, at last that shady Pinnick is gone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In total a record 11 candidates had shown interest to replace Pinnick at NFF but heading into the final day, the number was reduced to nine after the election committee disqualified two of the aspirants because of invalid nominations.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUSAU? The immediate task for the new boss is to help Nigeria qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria are currently topping their group with six points from two matches, having beaten Sierra Leone 2-1 in the opener and they then hammered Sao Tome and Principe 10-0.