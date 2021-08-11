Super Eagles legend Okocha welcomes Messi to PSG

The Argentine superstar completed a free transfer to Parc des Princes on Tuesday and he is set for a new adventure in the French top-flight

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has sent a welcome message to Lionel Messi following his move to the Ligue 1.

Messi left Barcelona last week after the Spanish giants failed to renew his contract and he signed a two-year contract with the Parisians with the option of an additional year.

The arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in Mauricio Pochettino’s team has got football world talking as he links up with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, ex-Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi amongst others.

“Welcome to Paris,” Okocha captioned a photo of him and Messi on Instagram.

During his playing career, the Nigeria legend spent four years in the French capital and he helped PSG win the Trophee des Champions in his first season in 1998 and followed by the discontinued Uefa Intertoto Cup in 2001.

Okocha left Paris in 2002 for another spell in England with Bolton Wanderers before moving to Qatar SC and Hull City later on.

Meanwhile, Messi has expressed his readiness to guide PSG to glory after ending his 21-year stay at Barcelona where he won 10 La Liga titles, four Uefa Champions League trophies, three Fifa Club World Cups and other silverwares.

"Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title,” Messi said in press conference on Wednesday.

"My only will now is to start training with my new team-mates. I still want to win, as I wanted it in the first moment of my career. I want to keep winning titles and that is why I came here to this club.

"This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready [to win the Champions League]. I have just come here to help. My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so."