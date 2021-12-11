Super Eagles fans clash over whether Rohr's improving the nation

The jury remains out on Gernot Rohr, who is yet to fully impress in his role as Nigeria coach which has come with high demands over recent years.

Despite being the country’s longest-serving coach, the 68-year-old is yet to carve his name in the hearts of fans, since he became the Super Eagles manager in 2016.

Rohr has suffered criticism for his decisions on and off the pitch – with many claiming he lacks the laurels to manage one of Africa’s top footballing sides.

Nigeria boast some of the finest players on the continent but they are yet to hit their expected heights as a team, especially over the past few years.

While failure to deliver any form of silverware remains apparent, the perspective remains key and some fans claim to have seen the Super Eagles improve.

A social media post on the German’s noted underachievement was made on social media, with Super Eagles fans sharing conflicting assessments of the matter.

What are fans saying?

A section of fans agreed with the growing sentiment that the Super Eagles have underperformed under Rohr.

Majezty Deinma said: “Seriously, the team is now too big for Rohr to handle.”

In line with the above, Kunle Magbadun responded: “He has let us down in all areas.”

Rohr’s future as Super Eagles boss remains in doubt and some fans simply stated he must be given his marching orders at this point.

“The man has to go,” Manuel Chukwuebuka was quick to say.

Bolaji Ajibola added: “He is clueless and he should be sacked asap.”

Another fan already lined up a fan-favourite as a potential replacement.

“Bring Jay-Jay Okocha to take over the Super Eagles,” Kayuni Amon said.

On the flip side, another section of fans seemed pleased with Rohr’s achievements and took time out to explain their thoughts.

Damian West defended the German, saying: “Before Rohr came on board, Super Eagles were struggling to qualify for Afcon. In fact, they missed out twice, until Rohr came to the rescue. Please allow the man to do his job. Good enough we have some intelligent men in our FA that are not moved by the popular call to sack him. Rohr has already come up with a 40 man list for the Afcon.”

Still in defence of Rohr, Wilson Obuo blamed the Super Eagles’ struggles on a rather interesting point.

He said: “Which Eagles he has let down.... Since the coach took over can anyone remind me when last we lost an away match please? The reason is because our away teams have a better pitch than our country’s own.... Our problem is not the coach but our pitch.”

Stephen Iheakolam had another unique angle to go with.

“Big lie.... There has been tremendous improvement in the national team...... Players playing for the country with passion and enthusiasm. A whole lot of competition in every position on the team. Big ups to the gaffer,” he said.