Super Eagles: Does Awoniyi only have himself to blame for Ighalo snub?

It’s been a miserable week for Taiwo Awoniyi, who was dropped from Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ghana later this month, before scoring the decisive own goal on Saturday as Union Berlin fell to a 1-0 defeat at Wolfsburg.

After a strong start to the season—they only lost one in their first nine league games—Union’s fine form is faltering, and they’ve now won one and lost three of their last four.

Their struggles in recent games come amidst a drop in form for Nigeria frontman Awoniyi, who’s scored just once—against Mainz—in his last 10 matches in all competitions for Union.

That’s a run of only one club goal in over three months, although it’s worth noting that the forward was absent for over a fortnight during the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.

The Afcon was a mixed campaign for Awoniyi, where he made little impact against Egypt and Tunisia, but did find the net—and deliver a find display—in the 3-1 victory over Sudan.

It was an encouraging showing from the attacker, who should have had an assist after Joe Aribo filed to net following Awoniyi’s fine work down the left channel.

Backpagepix

The Nations Cup finally appeared to get Awoniyi’s international career off the ground—he only returned to the fold last year after previously starring for the Eagles’ youth sides between 2013 and 2015—and he will have been expecting to build on that through 2022.

However, he was one of the most high-profile victims of the Eagles squad announced on Friday, having been dropped to the stand-by list.

It will come as a bitter blow for the 24-year-old, who’s now been relegated behind Umar Sadiq—who remains his place in the squad—as a back-up option for the Eagles’ attacking positions.

Awoniyi was always going to be vulnerable with Victor Osimhen returning to fitness, Emmanuel Dennis back in contention, and Ademola Lookman committing his future to the national side.

However, had the NFF had faith in the ex-Liverpool man, they surely wouldn’t have turned—again—to Odion Ighalo—who returns to the fold once again at the ripe age of 32, almost three years on from his star turn at the 2019 Nations Cup.

While Awoniyi may yet be the Eagles’ future, the NFF and Augustine Eguavoen clearly don’t believe that—just yet—he’s ready to be their present.

This could have been a different story had Awoniyi maintained his goalscoring form with Union, yet his recent toils now suggest that he must prove his early-season consistency wasn’t just an anomaly.

Getty Images

He scored 14 goals in 23 outings earlier in the season, but has struggled as Union have slumped, with key players leaving in the winter break while Awoniyi’s lack of an all-round game beyond his finishing has left him isolated as a line-leader.

Earlier in the campaign, he demonstrated remarkable consistency with finding the back of the net when chances presented themselves, but as Union’s control of games and chance creation has dipped, so has Awoniyi’s output.

Should he be judged on this alone when it comes to his international career, particularly when the departure of Max Kruse has denied Union their key creative threat?

In a Nigeria side full of creative talents, and against a Ghana side who will see less of the ball, Awoniyi could have been a valuable asset off the bench for the Super Eagles in their World Cup playoff double-header.

His form may have dipped off in recent weeks, but his 10-goal haul in the Bundesliga is more than Dennis (nine) or Osimhen (seven) in the Premier League or Serie A respectively. Even Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich—one of the German top flight’s star men—has only just hit double figures in the league.

Despite Awoniyi’s drop in form, his maiden season as a permanent Union player remains excellent, and he can’t be entirely blamed for the chances drying up.

Similarly, the NFF’s weird obsession with bringing Ighalo back into the fold unfairly denies him the chance to build on his Afcon progress, although perhaps the striker must take some responsibility for not making more of his golden opportunity at the Nations Cup.

With Dennis, Osimhen and Ighalo all out, with Lookman not yet present and the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi overlooked, Awoniyi had a perfect opportunity to establish himself as the Napoli man’s primary successor.

Article continues below

Did he do enough?

Comment below and let us know whether you would have included Awoniyi in the Nigeria squad to face Ghana, or whether his exclusion is deserved.