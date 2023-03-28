Ifeanyi Udeze is adamant Nigeria have a problem in attack and coach Jose Peseiro must find a solution as soon as possible.

Nigeria have scored one goal in two matches

Peseiro concerned with missed chances

Udeze has a different opinion

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles bounced back from their shock loss on Friday to defeat their hosts Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Monday to go top of Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coach Peseiro argued his team should have scored 11 goals in the two meetings against their opponent.

However, ex-Nigeria international Udeze has a different opinion; he feels the team did not do enough and the tactician should find a solution to make Nigeria play an attractive game.

WHAT HE SAID: "Jose Peseiro said we created a lot of opportunities but I didn’t see the opportunities," Udeze told Brila FM.

"The thing is, we are happy we won the game but Peseiro must find solutions to the problems in the team so that the players will start to play good football and also create chances. "Whoever told Peseiro that the Eagles created chances for me I didn’t see the chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria are on nine points after four matches and a draw against third-placed Sierra Leone in June will seal their place in the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

It is vital for Peseiro to ensure his attacking department start scoring goals regularly if they are to challenge for the title after getting eliminated in the second phase in the previous edition held in Cameroon.

WHAT NEXT: Peseiro is definitely thinking about the competition in Ivory Coast and how to make the Super Eagles more effective.