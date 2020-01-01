Super Eagles coach Rohr waiting on NFF for new contract

The 66-year-old German tactician only has three months left on his current deal and is yet to get a renewal

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated he is waiting to hear from Football Federation on a new contract.

The German tactician’s current deal with the Nigerian football governing body runs out in July and negotiations for renewal have not taken place.

Rohr qualified the West Africans for the 2018 World Cup in and led them to finish third at the in last year.

The 66-year-old stated he is focused on his job and ready to continue in his role but vowed not to beg the NFF for a new deal.

“I will not ask the NFF what is going on with my contract renewal. It’s for the NFF to approach me. I am still waiting,” the BBC’s Osas Obayiuwana quoted Rohr as saying.

“My job is to focus on the Super Eagles as long as I am the coach of this team. And I am going to do just that.”

The Super Eagles were scheduled to play Sierra Leone in Delta State capital on March 27 while the reverse fixture was expected to be held in Freetown four days later before the game was suspended due to coronavirus fears.

Rohr is hoping his players can maintain their fitness during this period ahead of the rescheduling of their game against the Leone Stars.

“Right now, my concern is that our players in Europe stay physically fit, even when they are not playing, because of the coronavirus situation.”

Nigeria are currently leading Group L following victories against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.