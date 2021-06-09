The German tactician faulted the absence of his key frontmen after his team failed to score a goal in their two matches against Cameroon

Former Nigeria international Victor Ezeji has slammed Gernot Rohr, describing the German as a coach who has not improved the Super Eagles, with reference to their style of play and talent management.

Rohr recently helped the three-time African champions qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after their third-place finish at the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

Despite the team’s success, the former Enyimba striker said the tactician – who has been at the helm since 2016 – has not impacted the Super Eagles with a particular style of football and he lacks the class to co-ordinate the players.

Ezeji expressed his frustration after Rohr’s men failed to score a goal in their twin friendlies against Cameroon. They suffered a 1-0 loss against the Indomitable Lions last Friday before playing out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

"I have never been a fan of Gernot Rohr but the truth is, sometimes it is not even about the result and sometimes, your team can play very well and lose, people could say they lost and there is prospect for the team,” Ezeji told Goal.

“But in the case of this Gernot Rohr's team, they are not playing very well and they are not winning so people will definitely complain. We have known our Super Eagles to have flair when playing, but that has not happened under him, whichever way he wins his game.

“There is no flair in their game, I think he is done with the team if you ask me because he is not showing anything, no class. We've got the players but I think what we lack is who co-ordinates them.”

Last year May, Rohr agreed on a two-and-half-year contract extension to remain as Super Eagles coach with the target of guiding the country to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and also win the 2022 Afcon.

Ezeji argued that the former Bordeaux manager has not been a success in Nigeria and he recalled how indigenous coaches Christian Chukwu also led the country to a third-place at 2004 Afcon before Stephen Keshi’s side triumphed at the 2013 edition in South Africa.

“I don't know what his contract with the NFF looks like but personally, I don't think he has not achieved anything because even our indigenous coaches got to third at Afcon and we became the continent's champions,” he continued.

“In his own case, third-place is not enough at all with the kind of personnel and abundant of talents we have in Nigeria presently, he should do better. As I stated earlier, it is not about winning the cup but it is about playing good football and there are ways you do that.

“Remember Imama's [Amapakabo] U23 boys' game against Libya in Asaba [U23 Afcon qualifier in March 2019], we needed three goals to go through but after the first-half, everybody was like even if they did not get through we are satisfied with their performance but the boys got the result and advanced.

"We need to start seeing that kind of performance in our Super Eagles, nobody has any confidence now that even if we play market women they will win. We need to have that confidence in our team and be rest assured of good football against any opponent.”