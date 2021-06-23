Super Eagles coach Rohr joins NPFL stars in training ahead of Mexico friendly

The home-based Nigeria players have started their preparations for next month's international outing in their Abuja camp

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was present at the first training session of selected Nigeria Professional Football League players in Abuja on Wednesday.

Before announcing the final 22-man squad, 25 NPFL stars are being groomed for the international friendly match against Mexico at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 4.

Rohr turned to the home-based team since his foreign-based players are unavailable due to their various clubs' pre-season programmes, which will start next month.

He will also be absent for the match, and former Super Eagles coach and NFF’s technical director Augustine Eguavoen is expected to lead the NPFL players against El Tri while former Nigeria U20 coach Paul Aigbogun will be his assistant.

Following the players’ arrival at the Serob Legacy Hotel on Tuesday, Rohr was present at the Fifa Goal Project in Abuja to watch their training and he also charged them to make a statement in the upcoming match in Los Angeles.

“I am happy to see your good training session. I see that you are already fit, physically based on your training session,” Rohr told the media.

“You have the privilege to go to the United States to have a wonderful game against Mexico. So I am here to see you and to help you with my other staff.

“We are together and the technical director, Austine Eguaveon is working with me. We are family all together. What we want to see is collective football and not a one-man football. I wish you good camping and wish you all the best.”

Rohr further predicted a "tough" encounter for the home-based players as he seeks quality to add to his main Super Eagles selection.

“This is a team for Chan, the game is a good preparation for them. Mexico is a very good team, with good players and history, and so I expect very tough match from them," he added.

“As for our team, the match will be a very good test for them, and an opportunity to try and force their way into the Super Eagles A team."

Meanwhile, Mexico have named a strong 45-man squad for next month's match against the Super Eagles with Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, Porto's Jesus Corona and Real Betis' Andres Guardado included.

El Tri are scheduled to play Panama first on June 30 in Nashville before the Super Eagles clash.

Both games are part of their MexTour Series as they prepare to retain the Concacaf Gold Cup, with the 2021 edition set to start in the United States on July 10.