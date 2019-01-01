Super Eagles arrive in Maseru for Afcon qualifier against Lesotho
Nigeria have arrived in Maseru ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Lesotho on Sunday.
The Super Eagles are scheduled to play their second Group L game at the Setsoto Stadium, after securing a 2-1 win over Benin in their opening fixture on Wednesday.
We have arrived in Maseru. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #LESNGA pic.twitter.com/rNm7EY8ULM— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2019
They left Uyo aboard a chartered Max Airline aeroplane in the early hours of Saturday and arrived in the Southern African country in the afternoon.
Photos: Eagles in Maseru, ahead of qualifier against the home team, Lesotho. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/kVGIPXOfZE— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2019
🦅 ✈️ ✈️ to Maseru for #LESNGA #TotalAFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/yoBexrBUxO— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2019
Gernot Rohr’s men will hold a training session inside the Setsoto Stadium in the evening before their encounter against the Crocodiles.
Nigeria currently lead Group L with three points after their opening match while Lesotho are placed second following a 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone in Freetown on Tuesday.