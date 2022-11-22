Super Eagles are not serious and play individual football - Udeze

Ex-Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has opined that the national team is struggling because players do not have a winning mentality.

Nigeria have been struggling to get a win

Udeze opines players lack seriousness

Next action for Nigeria will be in March

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles have lost their last five matches with their last win coming in June when they claimed a huge 10-0 win against Sao Tome & Principe in Group A's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Recently, the team was thrashed 4-0 by Portugal in Lisbon in their international friendly. The hosts were using the game to prepare for the World Cup which is ongoing in Qatar.

The former defender has now opined the team is not performing because of the poor attitude of the players.

WHAT HE SAID: "I want to agree that they have a losing mentality but it is not just that, when you look at the players they don’t play like anything is at stake. They just come and play; whatever happens let it happen, no seriousness," Udeze said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"If they put in more seriousness and play together as a team because when you look at them they play individual football and there is no way you play individual football and win it's not possible.

"I don’t believe the Super Eagles players want to lose but the thing is that they play individual football and until they change that mentality nothing will change."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a poor outing in the 2021 Afcon where the team was eliminated in the Round of 16, the supporters suffered more pain, then at the hands of Ghana and elimination in the race to Qatar.

Coach Jose Peseiro has a target of ensuring the team, not only qualifies for the 2023 Afcon but goes all the way to winning it.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria are currently waiting for March 2023 when they will play Guinea-Bissau in the Afcon qualifiers.