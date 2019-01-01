'Super Eagles 2 Nigeria 1' - Fans react as horror broadcast overshadows Benin triumph

The three-time African champions came from behind to start their qualifying campaign on a winning note in front of home fans in Uyo

defeated Benin 2-1 in their opening 2021 qualifying match on Wednesday but football enthusiasts were left worried by the broadcast on television.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu completed the comeback for the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium after Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute.

Despite the resilient spirit shown by Gernot Rohr's men to delight fans in Uyo, the game was marred by an underwhelming broadcast and shabby commentary, which has the entire country talking.

Article continues below

Broadcasting giants SuperSport was unable to show the game live on TV due to the termination of Lagardere's $1 billion rights deal by Caf, which made local channels the only option.



It is safe to say not many viewers were satisfied with what they saw.

Did anyone hear the commentator of the #NGABEN match say Super Eagles 2 Nigeria 1😂😂😂. ?

What a disaster of a commentator. #NGABEN — Olaoluwapo (@Honey_oly) November 13, 2019

I can't believe the commentator said Super eagles 2-1 Nigeria. And I can’t believe its a live match I thought they played the match b4 independence NTA's picture quality is piss poor. Congratulations Super eagles. #supereagles — Josh Kevwe (@joshkbox11) November 13, 2019

Refree blew the whistle..... Nigerias commentator did not hear he just saw movements .....so he said im believing thats the end of the match😂😂😂😭😭 #NGABEN #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/Qv8C6G5v4W — SOPEIN (@Sopein1) November 13, 2019

It was supposed to be a match between Nigeria and Benin Republic but it ended with Super Eagles 2-Nigeria 1...



If you don't believe me, hear the commentator 😂😂😂😂#NGABEN #NTA pic.twitter.com/Chy9pX089S — ADM... (@iamDarmeeArc) November 13, 2019

Did I just hear super eagles 2 vs Nigeria 1 from the commentator 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Qd6f73r2V — Haphorprudent (@EtzPrudent) November 13, 2019

Those of you that watched the Nigeria vs Benin match for 90 minutes are the real heroes.

I couldn’t cope with that 1909 coverage.

I had to change the channel.

Anyway, congratulations to Super Eagles 🦅 — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) November 13, 2019

The match btw Nigeria and Benin Republic though!! The commentator so whack, I couldn't keep still. At the end he was like "Super Eagles-2 , Nigeria-1". Even blew the whistle 7mins before the end of the match. WTF??? #NGABEN #ShameOnNTA pic.twitter.com/jjYA92xITS — Facesbykoco MUA! (@FacesbykocoMua) November 13, 2019

“I believe that’s the end of the match, that should be the end of the match, that has been the end of the match, yes it’s the end of the match! Signing out here. Super Eagles 2 - Nigeria 1 largest TV network in Africa“ - commentator on NTA😥😂

#shameonNta #NGABEN#NGABEN — Barca Klass Rep (@Emmycuzy_B) November 13, 2019

So, This is the man aired the match #NGABEN



No wonder I heard the commentator saying Super Eagles 2 Nigeria 1 #shameonnta



My eyes just dey pain me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lvRhlTBXWW — Bossmann™ (@Iam_bossmann) November 13, 2019

Nigeria can't even broadcast a competitive game to football fans but want to pass a bill recommending death sentence for hate speech. When living in Nigeria and being Nigerian is almost a death sentence. Joke of a country.#NGABEN — Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) November 13, 2019

How are you enjoying NTA's coverage of #NGABEN? 😂😂😂 My country, my country #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/qb6BUITp3c — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 13, 2019

Bruh @DStv @DStvNg on behalf of all Nigerians, we are sorry for disrespecting your company. We have taken those broadcasts for granted, thank you so much for not making NTA our national reality #ShameonNTA #NGABENpic.twitter.com/EkSd4I61V1 — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) November 13, 2019

#NGABEN

Incase you're watching game on NTA and you're wondering why the view is like that..

Ladies and gentlemen....

The NTA video guy pic.twitter.com/v66uGzyyAO — O.A.P (@ofonime_ukpe) November 13, 2019

Thank God Tammy Abraham and Tomori made a better choice, imagine their families watching them play on NTA right now. #NGABEN — Collins Adeleke (@AweelowBaba) November 13, 2019

We and Benin no be mate. Big ups to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. — Emmanuel Peace (@elpeaze) November 13, 2019