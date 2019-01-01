Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

'Super Eagles 2 Nigeria 1' - Fans react as horror broadcast overshadows Benin triumph

The three-time African champions came from behind to start their qualifying campaign on a winning note in front of home fans in Uyo

Nigeria defeated Benin 2-1 in their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Wednesday but football enthusiasts were left worried by the broadcast on television.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu completed the comeback for the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium after Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute.

Despite the resilient spirit shown by Gernot Rohr's men to delight fans in Uyo, the game was marred by an underwhelming broadcast and shabby commentary, which has the entire country talking.

Broadcasting giants SuperSport was unable to show the game live on TV due to the termination of Lagardere's $1 billion rights deal by Caf, which made local channels the only option.

It is safe to say not many viewers were satisfied with what they saw.

 

