Sunshine Stars to face Shooting Stars in test game

The Owena Whales have arranged three friendly games to keep the players in top shape ahead of league restart

Sunshine Stars have lined up three friendly matches against Shooting Stars, Gateway United and Crown FC to keep the players busy before the continuation of the league season.

The Owena Whales will face Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Thursday afternoon before returning to Akure to trade tackles with Crown FC and Gateway United on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Sunshine forward, Fuad Ekelojouti who disclosed this stressed that the games have been put together by the management of the club to enable them remain focused and poised for the restart of the season.

"We have been told that we are going to be playing three friendly games against Shooting Stars, Gateway United and Crown FC," Ekelojuoti told Goal.

"We want to play the three friendly games to keep in shape and ready for the continuation of the league season. We have done fairly okay in the games we have played but the home draws we recorded Rivers United and Bendel Insurance have derailed our impressive start to the season.

"We need to pick the ones we have lost in our remaining games. It is the reason these games have been put together to help us maintain our fitness level while also remaining very competitive. They are strong games by no mean feat and we are ready to give it our best shot."

He confirmed that it is the resolve of the Owena Whales to finish the first round strongly with the three games remaining against (home), Enugu (away) and Enyimba (home).

Article continues below

"We know we have three very tough games remaining before the start of the second round and it is our determination to go for the whole nine points in those games," he added.

"We don't want anything to halt the good start we have had. We are going to do our utmost to ensure that Sunshine Stars finish the season among the three for the end of the season playoffs."

Sunshine Stars are third spot with 12 points from eight games and Ekelojouti who joined the Akure side at the beginning of the season from Heartland has scored four goals this season.