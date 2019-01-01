Sunshine Stars secure deals for four MFM players

The Owena Whales have launched a raid on the Olukoya Boys, where they have snapped up some key players

Professional Football League ( ) side have announced the signing of four players ahead of the new season.

The quartet are Chijioke Akuneto, Emiloju Julius, Olatunde Abisoye and Jonathan Zikiye all from Lagos-based NPFL club MFM.

The Owena Whales, in a short statement on their official Twitter page, said a medical will be conducted on the four players in due course.

Sunshine Stars and MFM are regional rivals in the NPFL with the south-west derby often keenly-contested.

While the Olukoya Boys are yet to announce any new signings, there has been a mass exodus at the club with erstwhile captain Austin Okpara already at and former coach Fidelis Ilechukwu on the verge of joining Heartland.

On their part, Sunshine Stars did not record an impressive outing in the 2018/19 NPFL season, but they are keen for a good show in the upcoming season hence the decision to beef up their ranks with some quality players.