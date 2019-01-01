Sunshine Stars' Kabiru Dogo expects a tough game against Rivers United

The Owena Whales tactician has described their midweek opponents from Port Harcourt as formidable foes they cannot afford to toy with

Sunshine Stars head coach, Kabiru Dogo has revealed that he expects a close game against Rivers United in their midweek fixture in Akure on Wednesday.

The newly appointed coach of the Owena Whales steered the team to an away draw against Kwara United in the opening game of the season but they have been on standby in the last two games because their opponents: Lobi Stars and Enugu Rangers had games in the Caf Inter-club competitions.

He said from what he saw of the Pride of Rivers in Port Harcourt during a recently held preseason tournament, they will be a difficult side and that he has commissioned his players to play with everything they have to ensure that they end the game with the three points.

“I don’t expect anything other than a tough game because Rivers United are a team we know very well,” Dogo told Goal.

“I still remember vividly how they gave us a tough time when we played against them in the final of a preseason tournament we attended in Port Harcourt. They are coming to Akure to show that they are serious about the season and we must not give them a chance to have their way. We need the full points to assure our fans that we are ready for the season.

“I have charged my players to double up their effort and ensure that Rivers United are put where they truly belong. We have prepared so hard for this game and I feel it is normal that we are rewarded with the three points.”

Sunshine Stars have a point from a game they have played thus far while Rivers United are also on the same number of point as well as game ahead of the affair billed for the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.