Sunshine Stars are fired up ahead of Gateway United tie, says Kabiru Dogo

The Owena Whales gaffer claims their away loss to Crown won't affect his players ahead of Gateway United clash on Sunday in Akure

Sunshine Stars head coach, Kabiru Dogo has stressed that his wards will come out fired up against Gateway United on Sunday in another friendly tie despite their 2-0 slump to Crown FC in Ogbomoso on Friday.

Dogo said that their defeat to the Ajilete Valiants was expected because they arrived at the Soun Township Stadium barely 30 minutes before the encounter and had to honour the test game because they had no plans to sleep in Ogbomoso on Friday.

He said they never envisaged that the journey to Ogbomoso would take more than three hours and that they got to the venue of the game fixed for 10 am barely 30 minutes before kick off and that fatigue affected his players.

Dogo assured that his players will be up and running against Gateway United on Sunday in their third friendly game in four days.

"We lost the game 2-0 against Crown FC but we had issues with our traveling arrangements," Dogo told Goal.

"We didn't arrive Ogbomoso on time because of an accident that caused heavy traffic. We only got to the venue of the game a few minutes before it started and it affected my players. They didn't have enough time to get into the game rhythm and the fact that we faced Shooting Stars a day earlier made it more difficult for us.

"We played the game and headed back to Akure immediately after the game because it was the plan for us to return back home and prepare for the game with Gateway United in which I am confident we are going to return to winning ways.

"The plan is to ensure that we play as many friendly matches as possible to keep the players busy and in top shape."