Sunday's strike and Mbeleck's brace inspire Maccabi Kiryat Gat to victory

The Nigerian and Cameroonian put up superb displays as Eyal Sade's team maintained their winning form in the Israeli top-flight

Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck bagged a brace and Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday scored in Maccabi Kiryat Gat's 6-1 victory over Hapoel Petach Tikva in Friday's Israeli Ligat Al encounter.

Following the 2-1 win over Ironi Ramat HaSharon, Kiryat Gat sought to continue their winning run against Netanya, who enjoyed a 3-0 walkover against Maccabi Holon in their last league outing.

The African duo earned starting spots for Kiryat Gat and they both made their mark to ensure the side maintained their good form.

Kiryat Gat made a fantastic start to the encounter when Eden Avital opened the scoring for the hosts, after just 20 minutes of action.

Some 11 minutes later, Shahar Nakav doubled the lead for Eyal Sade's team before Sunday grabbed a third of the match in the 39th minute.

Sade's team continued from where they left as Karin Rahamim got a fourth of the game three minutes after the restart.

However, Hapoel Petach Tikva pulled one back in the encounter when Shakira Duncan scored in the 62nd minute.

Mbeleck netted the fifth in the 70th minute before the Cameroonian grabbed her second four minutes later to wrap up the big win.

With her brace, Mbeleck, who has now scored six goals in nine outings, lasted the duration and Nigeria's Sunday featured for 69 minutes and grabbed her fourth goal.

On the other hand, Ghana's Edem Atovor and Nigeria's Patience Kalu were in action for the duration but could not rescue Petach Tikva from defeat.

The victory keeps Maccabi Kiryat Gat on top of the Ligat Al table, after garnering 23 points from nine matches, while Petach Tikva are ninth with just four points from the same number of games.

The Cameroonian and Nigerian will aim to improve their form in front of goal when their side face Maccabi Holo, while Hapoel Ra'anana will be a guest to Petach Tikva on March 18.