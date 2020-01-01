Sunday on target and Bokiri at the double as Konak Belediyespor crush Amed

The Nigerian duo were a huge bargain for their Turkish side as they extended their winning run against the visitors on Sunday

Esther Sunday was on target and Joy Bokiri netted a brace for Konak Belediyespor as they thrashed Amed 8-1 in Sunday's Turkish Bayanlar Ligi encounter.

The internationals have been immersed for Konak this season, including in their sixth consecutive win at Kocaeli Bayan and they did not relent against the visitors at Izmir Ataturk Stadium.

A brace from Bokiri, Cosmina and Sedanur Incik along with a strike each from Birgul Sadikoglu and Esther Sunday ensured Ali Alanc's ladies secured their seventh win in a row this season.

Bokiri bagged her brace in the first half as she scored the second and fourth goals of the tie to hand the hosts a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Sunday scored her goal in the 78th minute to wrap up the win despite the visitors pulling one back four minutes from time.

Bokiri and Sunday played the full duration of the match, with the former increasing her tally to 12 goals in 16 games this season.

With the latest win, Konak are third on the log with 37 points - five adrift of second-placed and will aim to build on their fine run of form at eight-placed Kirecburnu on March 15.