Sunday and Mbeleck on target as Maccabi Kiryat Gat retain top spot

The Nigerian and Cameroonian were in fine form for their Israeli top-flight side, with the goals against Ironi Ramat HaSharon

Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday and Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck were the heroines for Maccabi Kiryat Gat as their side claimed a 2-1 victory at home over Ironi Ramat HaSharon on Thursday.

The African duo combined well in front of the goal, having kept their side on an incredible nine-match unbeaten run this season.

Sunday and were given her eighth start for Kiryat Gat and she played a crucial part in her side's return to winning ways.

After a 0-0 draw at ASA Tel Aviv last week, they were aiming to recover their winning momentum and Sunday broke the deadlock with her strike in the 36th minute for Kiryat Gat.

Eyah Sadeh's side continued their dominance in the encounter and Mbeleck doubled the hosts' lead nine minutes after the restart.

Ramat HaSharon, however, pulled one back for Belfer Eres' team from the spot in the 73rd minute but her effort was not enough to halt the hosts' quest to claim the maximum points.

The result at Kiryat Gat Stadium takes Maccabi to the top of the Israeli Ligat Al log with 23 points from nine games this season, while Ramat HaSharon are fifth with 14 points from nine matches.

Sunday, who has now netted three goals in eight games, lasted the duration along while Mbeleck played for 89 minutes for Kiryat Gat.

Maccabi Kiryat will face off with Hapoel Petach Tikva in their next fixture on March 11 and the Africans will hope to sustain their form.