Sunday and Mbeleck lead Maccabi Kiryat Gat past Maccabi Kishronot Hadera

The Nigerian and Cameroonian continued their fine showings as Eyal Sade's team extend their fantastic run in the Israeli top-flight

Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday and Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck were on target in Maccabi Kiryat Gat's 3-0 victory over Maccabi Kishronot Hadera in Friday's Israeli Ligat Al encounter.

The African duo has continued their impressive run of form, having inspired Maccabi Kiryat Gat to a 5-0 semi-final victory over Bnot Netanya in the Israeli Women's Cup a week ago.

Following a maiden Athena Cup triumph, Kiryat Gat aimed to consolidate their bid for league diadem against Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, who pipped Hapoel Petach Tikva 4-1 last time out.

The two teams could not be separated in the opening half-hour until Sunday broke the deadlock in the 39th minute for Eyal Sade's team before Eden Avital doubled the lead on the brink of half-time.

After the break, Kiryat Gat continued from where they left off and Mbeleck netted the third to guarantee their 12th win of the season.

Mbeleck featured for 64 minutes in the triumph over Hadera and took her goal tally to 11 in 13 league appearances for Kiryat Gat.

Nigeria's Sunday also played 64 minutes and secured her sixth goal of the season from the same number of league matches, while Ghana's Sherifatu Sumaila was in action for 70 minutes of the tie.

The victory saw Maccabi Kiryat Gat maintain a six-point lead at top of the Israeli Ligat Al table, after garnering 39 points from 15 games.

The African trio will seek to continue their impressive forms when their team slug it out against Bnot Netanya on May 6.