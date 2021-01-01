Sulemana admits to Man Utd interest but teenage winger also remains on Ajax's radar

The 19-year-old Ghana international, who is currently with Danish side Nordsjaelland, is keen on securing a move in the summer transfer window

Kamaldeen Sulemana continues to catch the eye at Nordsjaelland in Denmark, with the teenage winger opening the door for Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax to step up their interest over the summer.

The 19-year-old forward claims to be aware that interest is being shown in him from heavyweight outfits in England, Germany and the Netherlands.

He would be keen on linking up with a side that can offer Champions League football, having resisted the urge to make that jump too early, and feels the next window is the one in which he should be taking another step forward in a blossoming career.

What has been said?

Sulemana told Discovery+ when asked about the presence of Ajax representatives for his latest outing against FC Copenhagen: "I knew [Marc] Overmars was coming.

"I have always had my motivation. I know they are interested in me and want me.

"They put a bid in for me in January. I said no, I can't move. I wanted to be here and finish the season strongly."

Pressed further on links to United and Leverkusen, the talented youngster added: "My agent heard from both of them."

Where does Sulemana want to play?

With various options to consider, Sulemana is set to place plenty of emphasis on game time when making a decision on his next move.

He added when quizzed on where he sees himself heading: "I just want to play for a very good club.

"I want to play in the Champions League. I want to have playing time at the next team I go to and, any team that could give me that, I would love to go.

"Right now I am trying my best to channel my vision here, focus on my task here because I haven't finished. I have a few games more and then I can have a vacation.

"When the windows are open, that is when I can really put my focus in seeing clubs and talking to them. I haven't personally spoken to any club because I am focused on doing my job here."

The bigger picture

Sulemana's future appears destined to lie outside of Denmark, but he will not be rushing into a switch unless every box is ticked for him and his current club.

Pressed on whether he would like to see a deal done this summer, the youngster said: "Yes. I feel ready to leave.

"If there isn't the right bid, then I am happy to stay here."

