Sudan coach Tia makes bold Nigeria Afcon prediction

Sudan coach Burhan Tia has tipped Nigeria for a long run at the Africa Cup of Nations following the Super Eagles’ strong group-stage campaign.

The Falcons of Jediane were defeated by both the West African giants and Egypt’s Pharaohs during their brief stint in the competition, and has seen enough from both sides to expect great things from them in the fixtures to come.

“Could Egypt or Nigeria be champions?” Tia told GOAL. “Both teams are very good and both played good football in the group.

“They are two teams who could go very far in the competition.”

The Super Eagles faced off with Sudan in their second group match, having dispatched Egypt 1-0 in their opener.

The result was a 3-1 triumph for Augustine Eguavoen’s men, with Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon netting the goals to confirm Nigeria’s passage to the Last 16.

The West African giants subsequently downed Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final group game on Wednesday to ensure they reach the knockout stages as the only team in the tournament with a 100-percent record.

It’s the first time since 2006 that Nigeria have navigated a Nations Cup group stage with maximum points, fuelling expectation that the West African giants can go the distance in the tournament for the first time since 2013.

Sudan’s campaign ends with a narrow 1-0 defeat by an unconvincing Egypt side in Yaounde on Wednesday, although coach Tia isn’t downhearted with his side’s performance.

“We were concentrated on our game and we did as much as possible to see to it that we could put up a good fight,” he continued. “It wasn’t perfect but we tried our best.”

Ex-Al-Merreikh boss Tia was not happy with the mistakes his team made as they tried to keep their North African rivals at bay in the Nile Derby, but believes his side can hold their head high as they exit the competition.

“We played our game as much as we should have, we played quite well but I think that we had a number of mistakes as far as our players are concerned,” he concluded. “We will get better and we will try as much as possible to try and correct our mistakes.

“It was possible for us not to make them, but it was an important game for us, and we made effort and tried our best.

“It was a very good Egypt team and we respect them. We’re trying as much as possible to improve things, we tried as much as possible in this game, but they were very competitive.”

Nigeria remain in Garouna and will now face the third-placed team from either Group E or Group F on January 23.