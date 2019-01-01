Makanjuola, Chinonso top Nigeria squad for All African Games

Coach Paul Aigbogun has announced the team for the championship in Morocco with the strikers making the cut

Water FC's Success Makanjuola and Brook House's Chinonso Emeka have been included in squad for 2019 All African Games billed for .

The 17-year-old attacking duo, who were part of Flying Eagles' U20 World Cup campaign in , top the 18-player squad announced by coach Paul Aigbogun.

Nnoshiri Samuel, Liameed Quadri, Abubakar Ibrahim, Ahmad Abubakar and Ogundare Detan also made the list for the championship billed to hold from August 16-31.

Aigbogun's men have been drawn against hosts Morocco, and Burkina Faso in Group A of the preliminary stages.

They will begin their campaign against Burkina Faso at the Stade Moulah Hassan, Rabat on August 16.

NIGERIA SQUAD FOR ALL AFRICAN GAMES

1. Ogundare Detan Barnabas (Kogi United), 2. Yakubu Mathew (Clique Sports), 3. Sadiq Habibu Yakubu (Rara FC),

4. Eteng Victor Arikpo (Sidos FC), 5. Samuel Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), 6. Ogberahwe Solomon Onome (El-Kanemi Warriors),

7. Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United), 8. Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), 9. Liameed Quadri [36 Lion FC], 10. Eletu Peter Etim (Prince Kazeem Academy), 11. Rabiu Zulkifilu Muhammad (Plateau United), 12. Nnoshiri Samuel Chijindum (Heartland FC), 13. Jibril Saeed (Plateau United), 14. Makanjuola Success (Water FC),

15. Emeka Chinonso (Club Brook FC), 16. Sor Yira Collins (Oasis FC), 17. Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United), 18. Ahmad Abubakar Ghali (MFM FC)