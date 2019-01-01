Suarez: Neymar return would be welcome at Barcelona, but complicated

The Blaugrana star would like to have a former team-mate back alongside him, but concedes that making a move from Paris Saint-Germain will be tricky

Luis Suarez would welcome the return of Neymar to Barcelona, but concedes that any move to bring the Brazilian back from Paris Saint-Germain would be “complicated”.

A former fan’s favourite at Camp Nou took the decision to take on a new challenge in the summer of 2017.

PSG put a record-breaking €222 million (£195m/$255m) deal in place and Neymar was on his way to France after four productive years in Catalunya which had delivered 105 goals and a number of major honours.

Barca have fared admirably in his absence, but speculation has built steadily regarding a potential retracing of his steps.

Suarez, who flourished as part of the fearsome ‘MSN’ frontline which also included Lionel Messi, admits he would like to have a talented 26-year-old back alongside him.

The Uruguayan is, however, not convinced that a deal could be done, telling Sport: “In football, I always say that you never know what can happen.

“Today he is enjoying himself immensely in Paris. It is clear he has objectives there.

“But obviously as a strike partner, friend or fan I always want the best by my side. But it is something hypothetical and impossible to predict.”

Suarez added: “He is a player that makes a difference.

“But you also have to be aware that the decision you made at the time of leaving was as complicated as it would be now if you decided to return.”

Having parted company with Neymar, Barca invested a sizeable chunk of the fee his transfer generated in acquiring Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old France international has faced criticism during his time in La Liga, but he is also a World Cup winner and a winger Suarez believes will become one of the world’s best in time.

“He is young. He knows that many people are painting him as a phenomenon, that everything is spectacular. But in reality there are many things to learn,” Suarez said of a highly-rated colleague.

“I had to go through that. And what I have to do now is support Ousmane. He has many players around him in this locker room to learn from.

“No one is going to teach Ousmane how to kick a ball, because he already knows that. But another thing is to know how to work, how to have your routine when it comes to improving.

“Obviously he is a player who is just beginning, but I think he will be one of the greats of the world.”